AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) Short Interest Update

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATMV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,296. AlphaVest Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,701,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 276,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,620,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 238,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

