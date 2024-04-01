Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,944 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 1.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dollar General worth $28,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after buying an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $564,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.51. 422,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.04.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

