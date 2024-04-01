Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 497 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $279.58. 719,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.02 and its 200-day moving average is $280.95. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

