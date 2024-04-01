Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 585 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.28. 1,267,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,001. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $238.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.94.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

