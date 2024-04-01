Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 675 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,568. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.45. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 213.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.