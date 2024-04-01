Alta Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.89. The stock had a trading volume of 760,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,106. The company has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.60.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

