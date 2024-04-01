Alta Capital Management LLC Has $316,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 96,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,206,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,561,628. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.