Alta Capital Management LLC Has $42.50 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $42,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,313,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

NYSE:MKL traded down $16.40 on Monday, reaching $1,505.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,272.43 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,477.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,448.47.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

