Alta Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,075 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.
HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,844. The firm has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85.
HDFC Bank Profile
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HDFC Bank
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.