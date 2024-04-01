Alta Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,075 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,844. The firm has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

