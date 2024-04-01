Alta Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $212.38. 273,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,326. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

