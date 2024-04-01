Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,797 shares of company stock valued at $81,010,974. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,080.72.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $21.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,173.41. 25,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,929.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,707.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

