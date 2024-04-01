Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,754,000 after acquiring an additional 146,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after acquiring an additional 736,404 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,852,000 after acquiring an additional 115,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $148.54. 96,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,568 shares of company stock worth $8,067,487 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

