Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after buying an additional 151,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.
Cintas Stock Down 1.3 %
Cintas stock traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $678.34. The stock had a trading volume of 148,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,223. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $438.59 and a one year high of $704.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $624.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
Cintas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.
Cintas Company Profile
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
