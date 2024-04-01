Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,900 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 29th total of 324,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 93.7 days.
Altus Group Stock Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS ASGTF traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420. Altus Group has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16.
About Altus Group
