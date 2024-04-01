Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,900 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 29th total of 324,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 93.7 days.

Altus Group Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS ASGTF traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420. Altus Group has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

