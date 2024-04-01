AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $184.00 on Thursday. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $249.99. The company has a market capitalization of $115.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $644.96 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. CM Management LLC grew its stake in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMCON Distributing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.