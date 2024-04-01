American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in March

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the February 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
American Aires Stock Up 10.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AAIRF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. 7,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,037. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. American Aires has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.31.
About American Aires
