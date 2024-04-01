American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in March

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the February 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

American Aires Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AAIRF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. 7,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,037. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. American Aires has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.31.

About American Aires

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

