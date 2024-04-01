American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $243.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $229.00 to $243.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.84.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $227.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.62. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $5,470,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $15,097,000. Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

