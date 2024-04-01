American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $227.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,826. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.78. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.84.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

