American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

AMNB stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $507.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

In other American National Bankshares news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,985.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other American National Bankshares news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,985.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $29,628.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,836.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 180,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.