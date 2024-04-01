American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in American Tower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in American Tower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 33,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.45. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.90.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

