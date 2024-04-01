Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $295.30.

Get Amgen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $284.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.