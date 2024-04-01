Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $295.30.
Amgen Stock Performance
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.
Institutional Trading of Amgen
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
