Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Reduced by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 3.1% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2 %

APH opened at $115.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.