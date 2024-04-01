ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.53

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 14985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $977.73 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM AG will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.