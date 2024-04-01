Analysts Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price at $92.80

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GKOS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $94.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $97.24.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $52,784.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,113.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,183 shares of company stock valued at $22,108,580 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

