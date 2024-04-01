Analysts Set Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Target Price at $70.67

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPRGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kemper by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,125,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,584 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 53.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 302,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 105,624 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 20.4% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 934,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,277,000 after purchasing an additional 158,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:KMPR opened at $61.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. Kemper has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kemper will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -29.18%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

