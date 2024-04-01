Analysts Set Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Target Price at $70.67

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.
KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE:KMPR opened at $61.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. Kemper has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kemper will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -29.18%.
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
