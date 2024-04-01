Analysts Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) PT at $9.10

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

OLO Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. OLO has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $888.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.29.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.91 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OLO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 16,227,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OLO by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,420,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,043,000 after buying an additional 570,241 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in OLO by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after buying an additional 1,975,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after buying an additional 815,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,719,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OLO

(Get Free Report

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Stories

