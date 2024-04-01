AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 14700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
AnalytixInsight Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 3.09.
About AnalytixInsight
AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AnalytixInsight
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for AnalytixInsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnalytixInsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.