Analyzing Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) & ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD)

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -$6.35 million ($0.48) -0.24 ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 3.16 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.79

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and ReWalk Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Heart Test Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heart Test Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heart Test Laboratories and ReWalk Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReWalk Robotics has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 315.84%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Heart Test Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -381.92% -134.17% ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29%

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Heart Test Laboratories on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

