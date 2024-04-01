Analyzing RealReal (REAL) and The Competition

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare RealReal to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RealReal alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -23.16% -42.80% -4.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RealReal and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 540 460 6 2.31

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RealReal presently has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential downside of 7.93%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential downside of 0.01%. Given RealReal’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

64.7% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealReal and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.34 RealReal Competitors $1.93 billion $32.37 million 3.38

RealReal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s peers have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RealReal peers beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.