Andy Fang Sells 67,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $9,319,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,281.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $6,973,360.00.

Shares of DASH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.25. 2,358,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,569. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.79. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.11.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after buying an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,982,000 after buying an additional 1,558,352 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in DoorDash by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

