Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Short Interest Update

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anterix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATEX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Anterix in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Anterix Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $33.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $622.46 million, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.68. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. Anterix had a net margin of 447.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

