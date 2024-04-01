Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.18.

AR opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,694,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $628,104,000 after acquiring an additional 173,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after purchasing an additional 519,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

