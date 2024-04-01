Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 928334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance
Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.5314286 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Antibe Therapeutics
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).
