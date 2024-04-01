Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 29th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 990,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 183,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 88.87%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AIV

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,620.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 174,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 163,952 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 245,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 78,363 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.