Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 4.2%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.25 and last traded at $38.28. 64,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 491,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPN. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Get Appian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APPN

Appian Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 248,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $8,283,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,290,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,096,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 692,014 shares of company stock valued at $22,824,338 over the last ninety days. 43.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 40.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Appian by 144.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.