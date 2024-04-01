Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,656 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,177. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

