apricus wealth LLC Acquires 23,225 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 1.9% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 11.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $5,421,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 272,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.