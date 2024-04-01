apricus wealth LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 3.3% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.56. 7,789,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,568,191. The stock has a market cap of $296.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

