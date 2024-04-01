apricus wealth LLC Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 1.8% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2,494.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Schlumberger by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,080,000 after buying an additional 380,185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 144,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,329,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

