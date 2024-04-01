apricus wealth LLC Increases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for about 1.9% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,494,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,980,000 after acquiring an additional 235,636 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,329,000 after acquiring an additional 544,768 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.04. 1,690,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,005,076. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

