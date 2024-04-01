apricus wealth LLC Sells 250 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

apricus wealth LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 1.8 %

FDX traded down $5.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.39. 711,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,953. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.83. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.07.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

