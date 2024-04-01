apricus wealth LLC Takes $349,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $182.04. 88,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.11 and its 200 day moving average is $161.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.12 and a 52-week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

