apricus wealth LLC Trims Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

apricus wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHPT. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE CHPT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,339,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,771,548. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

Insider Activity

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 124.81%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CHPT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.