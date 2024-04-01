Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AQMS. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 1,573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,708 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,957,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 524,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

