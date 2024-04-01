Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AQMS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Aqua Metals Trading Up 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $58.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

