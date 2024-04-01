Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $312.26 million, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 2.85. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aquestive Therapeutics

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 190,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 192,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,692 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

