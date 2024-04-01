ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in March

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,315,300 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 29th total of 4,538,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AETUF traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $17.87. 11,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,761. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 28.19%. On average, research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1256 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 12.89%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

