ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in March

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,315,300 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 29th total of 4,538,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ARC Resources
ARC Resources Stock Performance
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 28.19%. On average, research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
ARC Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1256 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 12.89%.
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARC Resources
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.