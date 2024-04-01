ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.41

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.41 and last traded at C$24.39, with a volume of 194996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.27.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.57.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.1692732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. In related news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. Also, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.