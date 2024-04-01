Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $129.81 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00075506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00026484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00016895 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

