Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Update

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.26. 355,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,080. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $395.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ACRE. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

